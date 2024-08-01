ENGWE Launches L20 Boost Ebike: Empowering Short Trips With The BOOST Button

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILAN, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a leader in electric bicycles, proudly unveils the L20 Boost electrick bike , an upgraded iteration of its popular L20 model. After success with the P275, P20, and P20 Limited Edition

urban commuter ebike , ENGWE returns to its fat-tire e-bike expertise with the L20 Boost. This upgraded model incorporates customer-driven enhancements for a more powerful and comfortable ride while complying with European road laws.

Introducing the ENGWEL20 Boost ebike

ENGWE L20 Boost ebike release activity

With the brand slogan "Explore a new way," ENGWE aims to redefine short-distance travel, making it more accessible and enjoyable for urban commuters and recreational riders alike. so the ENGWE L20 Boost fat tire ebike is crafted to elevate every journey with seamless hill-climbing capabilities and a smooth, responsive riding experience. The upgraded "Boost" function effortlessly tackles inclines up to 17.8% with the touch of a button, meeting all your daily commuting and outdoor climbing needs.

To celebrate the launch, sign up for the early bird price of $1099 (€200 off the original price of €1299) from August 1 to August 30. This promotional period is the perfect chance to experience the enhanced capabilities of the ENGWE L20 Boost firsthand.



Key Features:



75Nm Power Boost Button: With significantly more power than the typical 50Nm torque on the market, our robust 75Nm boost effortlessly conquers slopes up to 17.8%, making climbing a breeze.

Advanced Torque Sensor: Enjoy precise pedal-assistance that matches your riding style, providing up to 20% more efficiency compared to traditional cadence sensors.

250W EU Standard Output: The L20 Boost is equipped with a powerful 250W motor that complies with EU standards, ensuring efficient and reliable performance. This motor provides ample power for smooth acceleration and consistent speed, making it perfect for urban commutes and leisurely rides alike.

Ultimate Riding Comfort: Featuring a step-thru frame and adjustable plush seat for personalized comfort and easy access.

Extended Range: With a high-capacity battery, travel up to 126 km on a single charge. Safety and Reliability: Equipped with bright front and rear lights and dependable 160mm mechanical disc brakes for enhanced visibility and braking performance.

The ENGWE L20 Boost ebike promises an unparalleled e-biking experience. Enjoy effortless riding, seamless hill climbs, and personalized comfort. Join ENGWE ebikes , explore a new way, and make every trip an adventure.

