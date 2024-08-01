STOKKE INTRODUCES ENHANCED TRIPP TRAPP® HIGH CHAIR WITH NEW BABYSET AND HARNESS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stokke , the renowned Scandinavian brand known for its premium children's products, announces the launch of the enhanced Tripp Trapp

High Chair, now featuring new versions of the classic Baby Set and Harness, continuing to ensure unparalleled comfort and support for your child. As a brand always aiming to achieve excellence, Stokke heard consumers' feedback and is now introducing a new and improved experience with the Tripp Trapp® High Chair2.

Designed for optimal functionality, the 5-point harness now features an easy-to-buckle system that secures in just two clicks and releases quickly with a single button. The entire harness is fully removable, machine-washable and easy to re-attach for effortless cleaning. The time needed to attach the harness is now 30 seconds compared to over 2 minutes. Additionally, the updated harness is crafted from softer textiles, providing a more comfortable touch and improving the straps adjustability.

Just like the first rendition, the Baby Set2 allows parents to transform their Tripp Trapp into a comfortable High Chair, perfect for giving little ones a seat at the table. The updated Baby Set2

continues to provide exceptional side and back support for your baby, promoting freedom of movement and helping them develop the essential skill of sitting. Suitable for children who can sit unaided (around six months), the Baby Set can be attached and removed as easily as ever for when your child can confidently climb in and out of the chair, granting them greater independence. Additionally, this new design includes a convenient spot on the back of the Baby Set2

to keep the Allen wrench, making adjustments and maintenance even easier.

Both the Baby Set and Harness are designed for quick and tool-free assembly, ensuring a seamless setup in just minutes. Built on feedback from customers, these latest improvements to the Tripp Trapp® High Chair2

allow a continued safe and comfortable High Chair experience for children.

The Tripp Trapp® High Chair2

and its components are available on Stokke's website in a variety of bundles and colors to suit any aesthetic and décor.

For more on Stokke and their product offerings, visit .

ABOUT STOKKE

Founded on the west coast of Norway in 1932, Stokke is a proud Norwegian company globally recognized for best-in-class solutions in high chairs, strollers, nurseries, baby carriers, and more. The legendary Tripp Trapp® chair designed by Peter Opsvik celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. The chair is manufactured in Europe and has sold over 13 million units worldwide.



Merging Scandinavian design with innovation, Stokke creates premium products that encourage healthy child development and nurture family bonding. Their mission is simple: to support parents in raising confident kids for a better world. With connection, safety, and exploration as our foundation, Stokke transforms this promise into action by making innovative products that promote parent-child closeness.

Stokke aims to give children the best start in life and help them develop into independent, confident adults. The Stokke product family is based on the core values of sustainability, design and the healthy development of our children.



Media Contact

5W Public Relations

[email protected]



SOURCE Stokke