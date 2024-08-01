Boulder Crest Foundation Acquiring Eagle Oak Retreat In Italy, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Josh Goldberg, CEO Boulder Crest FoundationBLUEMONT, VA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Boulder Crest Foundation, a pioneering nonprofit organization that owns and operates Boulder Crest Arizona, Boulder Crest Virginia, and the Boulder Crest Institute for Posttraumatic Growth (PTG), announces today that they are acquiring Eagle Oak Retreat, and establishing Boulder Crest Texas at Eagle Oak Ranch in Italy, Texas.Founded by Lillian and Steve Watanabe in 2021, Eagle Oak Retreat Foundation (EORF) opened their doors in March 2023 with the mission of providing combat veterans and first responders with the skills necessary to overcome traumatic stress experienced as a result of their service to our country. A key focus of Eagle Oak's efforts was partnering with Boulder Crest to deliver Warrior PATHH, Boulder Crest's life-changing, PTG-based program. Thanks to the Avalon Action Alliance, in their first 15 months of operations, EORF delivered 16 Warrior PATHHs, transforming the lives of 118 combat veterans and first responders.“Steve and Lillian have worked tirelessly and invested an amazing amount of energy and resources to create a world-class facility that is perfectly designed for healing, and the delivery of our PTG-based training programs focused on helping heroes thrive in the aftermath of trauma,” said Josh Goldberg, CEO of Boulder Crest.“Acquiring the Ranch and establishing Boulder Crest Texas allows us to serve hundreds more combat veterans and first responders annually, and enhances our ability to achieve our mission of ensuring these remarkable men and women can live great lives – filled with passion, purpose, and service.”Boulder Crest Texas at Eagle Oak Ranch will host Boulder Crest's transformative suite of training programs, which include Warrior PATHH, Struggle Well, and the Struggle Well Experience – the first-ever programs based on the science of Posttraumatic Growth.“Boulder Crest has been a critical part of Eagle Oak Retreat Foundation's story since day one, and provided meaningful support and guidance,” said Lillian Watanabe, Eagle Oak Retreat Foundation's president and chairman,“this acquisition is a natural next step in the process and enables our vision to be executed at scale.”With an estimated 46,000 nonprofit organizations supporting the military and veteran communities, there is considerable overlap in the delivery of meaningful services. In addition, 23 years after the attacks of 9/11, donor fatigue and confusion make fundraising and sustainability a challenge for organizations both small and big.Although such acquisitions in the nonprofit sphere remain far too rare, a study published in the Stanford Social Innovation Review found that in 88 percent of such transactions,“both acquired and the acquiring nonprofits reported that their organization was better off, with“better” being defined in terms of achieving organizational goals and increasing collective impact.”“While there is a great deal of cooperation amongst many of the 46,000 nonprofits serving the military and veteran community, there is little true collaboration,” said Ken Falke, Boulder Crest's founder and chairman,“this acquisition is an example of how we can drive efficiency and smart consolidation, to ensure that great programs are sustainable over the long-term.”ABOUT BOULDER CRESTBoulder Crest Foundation is a pioneering nonprofit organization focused on the development of Posttraumatic Growth-based training solutions to times of struggle, including PTSD, anxiety, depression, and suicidality. Their PTG-based programs - Warrior PATHH, Struggle Well, Struggle Well Experience - help the military, veteran, and first responder communities live great lives in the aftermath of trauma.In addition to Boulder Crest Institute, Boulder Crest owns and operates two PTG Academies that serve combat veterans and their families, and first responders: Boulder Crest Virginia, 37-acre facility located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Bluemont, Virginia, just 50 miles west of Washington, D.C.; and Boulder Crest Arizona, a 130-acre ranch located 45 minutes south of Tucson, Arizona in Sonoita. Boulder Crest is a nationally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is funded through private donations from individuals, foundations, and corporations.For more information about Boulder Crest, please visit: .

