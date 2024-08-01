Apple launches feature to record, transcribe calls on iPhone

(MENAFN) The 18.1 developer beta brings a host of exciting new features, with the standout addition being “Apple Intelligence.” This innovative feature includes the ability to record and transcribe phone calls, providing users with powerful new tools for managing their conversations.



Imagine the convenience of easily recording important conversations, ensuring that no detail is missed during business meetings, interviews, or personal calls. When you answer or make a call, you can enable recording on your by simply tapping the record button in the upper left corner of the screen. This straightforward process makes it easy to capture important information without any hassle.



Once recording is enabled, all participants in the call will be informed through a voice message that the call is being recorded. This notification is crucial for maintaining transparency, preventing any confusion or surprises among the participants. It ensures that everyone is aware of the recording, fostering an environment of trust and openness. While the call is being recorded, your iPhone will also provide a written transcript of the conversation. This happens in real-time and is incredibly useful for reference and documentation purposes.



One of the most impressive aspects of this feature is its support for multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Chinese, and Portuguese. This wide range of language support means that users from all over the world can benefit from the ability to record and transcribe their calls. Whether you're conducting business internationally or simply want to keep accurate records of your conversations, this feature is designed to meet a variety of needs and enhance communication for a global audience.

