One Killed, Two Injured In Russia's Second Attack On Pokrovsk Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched a second attack on the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, on August 3, killing at least one person and injuring two more.

Donetsk regional governor Vadym Filashkin announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"This is the second attack on the city today. This time, the Russians hit private houses. One house was destroyed and several more were damaged," he said.

Filashkin added that the entire territory of the Donetsk region is dangerous.

"Russian attacks against civilians are targeted and regular. Do not risk your life! Evacuate," he said.

In the early hours of August 3, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region.

The invaders fired seven missiles at Pokrovsk, destroying an administrative building and damaging two more.