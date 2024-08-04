Nine Killed In Afghanistan Road Accident
Date
8/4/2024 12:45:18 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Aug 4 (IANS) At least nine people were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Afghanistan's Faryab province, a local official confirmed.
The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon when two vehicles collided in the Khan-e-Charbagh district, according to Mawlawi Shamsuddin Mohammadi, the provincial director of information and culture, Xinhua news agency reported.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.
Further details are awaited.
Reckless driving on congested roads and a lack of traffic signs on dilapidated highways are among the major causes of road accidents in Afghanistan.
MENAFN04082024000231011071ID1108514251
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.