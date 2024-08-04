Nine Killed In Afghanistan Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Aug 4 (IANS) At least nine people were killed and three others in a road accident in Afghanistan's Faryab province, a local official confirmed.

The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon when two collided in the Khan-e-Charbagh district, according to Mawlawi Shamsuddin Mohammadi, the provincial director of information and culture, Xinhua news agency reported.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

Further details are awaited.

Reckless driving on congested roads and a lack of traffic signs on dilapidated highways are among the major causes of road accidents in Afghanistan.