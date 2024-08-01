Poetry Battle With Irana Gasimova Unites Talented Poets

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Baku has hosted the eighth evening within the project "Poetry
battle with Irana Gasimova", Azernews reports.
Founded in 2022, the poetry competition covers various themes
from philosophy to humor.
Since the launch of the project, poetic duels have taken place
in such genres as civil lyrics, philosophical lyrics, love lyrics,
satire and landscape lyrics as well as on themes "Motivation" and
"Retro".
Haji Khashimov, Aykhan Ibrahimov, Maria Durmanova, Arzu Manafli,
Nathalie, Arzu Muradova, Eldar Jangirbatov recited their poems
within the project.
The winner of the competition was determined by a jury
consisting of four cultural figures, including actor Teymur
Rahimov, member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, two-time winner
of the "Poetry Battle with Irana Gasimova" project, Honored Artist
Saida Subhi, journalist, psychologist, two-time winner of the
"Poetry Battle with Irana Gasimova" project, Leyla Gurbanova,
violinist, Honored Artist Yulia Motorina.
Aykhan Ibrahimov, who took first place, was awarded with the
diploma and gifts from the project author Irana Gasimova.
Irana Gasimova is a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union,
laureate of the Azerbaijani Golden Pen Prize. She is the author of
several poetry collections.
Her works include satirical play "What Women Want", poetic
performance KinoLirika and poetic play "Man and Woman".
She gives poets the opportunity to express themselves through
various projects, including "Classics of Poetry with Irana
Gasimova", "Poetry Battle with Irana Gasimova", "Open Poetry
Microphone with Irana Gasimova", etc.
