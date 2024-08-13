Tejashwi Yadav Criticises Nitish Kumar Over Rising Crime In Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Aug 13 (IANS) Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday criticised Chief Nitish Kumar over failing to curb the rising crime in the state.

The LoP highlighted 43 incidents of crime that have occurred in recent days, pointing to an increase in violence and lawlessness. He alleged that the and administration are preoccupied with corruption, bribery, and looting, allowing criminals to operate with impunity.

“The frequent occurrence of serious crimes, including loot, rape, gang rape, and the killing of innocent people in Bihar is alarming and the most shocking part is a government which is shielding criminals instead of enforcing law and order on them,” the LoP wrote on X.

He said that all these criminals involved in the 43 major crime incidents across Bihar are protected by those in power.

The LoP also highlighted specific cases to underscore the state's deteriorating law and order situation.

He cited the murder of a JD-U leader in Bettiah, the stoning death of a youth in Muzaffarpur, and the killing of another young man after being kidnapped in Chapra, additionally, he also mentioned the murders of women in Bhagalpur, Gaya, and Kaimur, and a particularly harrowing incident in Katihar where a rape victim was shot dead inside her home.

Yadav also pointed out that even law enforcement officers are not safe, noting attacks on police personnel in Begusarai and the brutal assault of mining department officials in Supaul by criminals.

He further accused the state of being a hub for contraband smuggling, referencing the recent seizure of contraband worth Rs eight crore in Gopalganj as evidence of the rampant illegal activities under the current administration.

These incidents, according to Yadav, reflect a broader trend of rising crime in Bihar, exacerbated by the government's alleged protection of criminals and its failure to maintain law and order.