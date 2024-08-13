Ila Arun: ‘Peechha Karti Parchhaiyaan’ Is About A Woman Haunted By Traditions, Rituals

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Veteran Ila Arun, who is all geared up for the release of her teleplay titled 'Peechha Karti Parchhaiyaan' shared how it talks about a story of a woman, and she is expected to remain bound to societal norms.

'Peechha Karti Parchhaiyaan' stars Ila Arun, KK Raina, Param Singh, Priyamvada Kant, and Vijay Kashyap. The intergenerational drama is the culmination of the enduring creative synergy between Ila and Raina and was first performed in 2016.

Ila, who essays the role of the matriarch, Yashodhara Baisaheb shared: "The play talks about a story of a woman who has been haunted all her life by the shadow of traditions, rituals, and entrenched thought patterns. That's the reality of our society shown in this play, no matter how modern she may be, a woman is still expected to remain bound to societal norms.”

Adapted by Ila from Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen's classic play 'Ghosts', it is directed for the stage by K.K. Raina and helmed by filming director Saurabh Shrivastava for television.

K.K. Raina plays the role of a stern Purohit while Param portrays Yuvraj, the conflicted scion of the Rajput family.

Speaking about the characters, she said:“Each and every character has contributed to enriching this story. Be it Param and Priyamvada's characters who portrayed the conflicts of the young in a tradition-bound milieu, or KK Raina's as Purohit who represents the face of societal patriarchy. Vijay Kashyap also played a pivotal role. I believe there is something for every generation in this teleplay.”

Director-actor K.K. Raina commented:“Ila Arun always brings immense creative synergy to a project, and it is not often that one gets to direct a play with so many layers. This was a very special project because it spoke about so many issues, including the toxicity of patriarchy, the suppression of women, the impact of the past on the present, and the traumas that the young inherit in dysfunctional family structures.”

He further added,“It was challenging for me to direct the play for the stage while also focusing on my performance and working with filming director Saurabh alleviated some of that pressure this time."

Set against the feudal backdrop of Rajasthan, the story is woven around the family of the late Maharaja Kunwar Viraj Bhanu Pratap Singh. His widow, Rani Yashodhara Baisaheb, carries the heavy burden of his misdeeds, concealing painful secrets to protect her son from the dark truths that could shatter their world.

The play brings forth the emotional and psychological toll of maintaining facades, showing that the price of duty can be devastatingly high.

Presented by Zee Theatre, 'Peechha Karti Parchhaiyaan' will air on August 25 at Tata Play Theatre.