8/1/2024 2:16:50 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 1st August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 31st July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 25,109
Lowest price per share (pence): 687.00
Highest price per share (pence): 700.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 693.7118

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 693.7118 25,109 687.00 700.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
31 July 2024 08:35:33 1,127 700.00 XLON 00289974885TRLO1
31 July 2024 08:36:28 59 700.00 XLON 00289975852TRLO1
31 July 2024 08:36:28 56 700.00 XLON 00289975853TRLO1
31 July 2024 08:51:48 613 700.00 XLON 00289991662TRLO1
31 July 2024 08:54:19 120 700.00 XLON 00289994131TRLO1
31 July 2024 08:57:34 48 700.00 XLON 00289997274TRLO1
31 July 2024 09:01:56 244 698.00 XLON 00290001843TRLO1
31 July 2024 09:10:23 10,000 698.00 XLON 00290010098TRLO1
31 July 2024 09:14:27 121 698.00 XLON 00290014055TRLO1
31 July 2024 09:14:27 130 698.00 XLON 00290014056TRLO1
31 July 2024 09:20:41 118 696.00 XLON 00290021096TRLO1
31 July 2024 10:21:42 117 692.00 XLON 00290082250TRLO1
31 July 2024 10:21:42 117 692.00 XLON 00290082251TRLO1
31 July 2024 10:21:42 117 692.00 XLON 00290082252TRLO1
31 July 2024 10:33:02 11 690.00 XLON 00290093403TRLO1
31 July 2024 10:33:02 106 690.00 XLON 00290093404TRLO1
31 July 2024 11:57:03 118 689.00 XLON 00290121226TRLO1
31 July 2024 12:07:04 118 688.00 XLON 00290122012TRLO1
31 July 2024 12:07:04 459 688.00 XLON 00290122013TRLO1
31 July 2024 12:07:04 115 688.00 XLON 00290122014TRLO1
31 July 2024 12:07:04 130 688.00 XLON 00290122015TRLO1
31 July 2024 12:07:04 122 688.00 XLON 00290122016TRLO1
31 July 2024 12:35:06 11 691.00 XLON 00290122654TRLO1
31 July 2024 12:35:06 113 691.00 XLON 00290122655TRLO1
31 July 2024 13:08:55 400 695.00 XLON 00290123383TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:15:02 127 695.00 XLON 00290125593TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:21:25 245 694.00 XLON 00290125993TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:21:25 148 694.00 XLON 00290125994TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:30:34 247 691.00 XLON 00290126491TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:30:34 123 691.00 XLON 00290126492TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:30:51 349 688.00 XLON 00290126504TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:31:00 278 687.00 XLON 00290126508TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:31:00 85 687.00 XLON 00290126509TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:32:55 104 690.00 XLON 00290126597TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:32:55 393 690.00 XLON 00290126598TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:32:55 130 690.00 XLON 00290126599TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:35:14 3 690.00 XLON 00290126706TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:35:14 319 690.00 XLON 00290126707TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:35:14 122 690.00 XLON 00290126708TRLO1
31 July 2024 14:44:39 115 688.00 XLON 00290127433TRLO1
31 July 2024 15:07:18 5,000 688.00 XLON 00290128400TRLO1
31 July 2024 15:20:18 203 689.00 XLON 00290129538TRLO1
31 July 2024 15:20:18 165 690.00 XLON 00290129539TRLO1
31 July 2024 15:20:18 177 690.00 XLON 00290129540TRLO1
31 July 2024 15:20:18 89 690.00 XLON 00290129541TRLO1
31 July 2024 15:20:18 113 690.00 XLON 00290129547TRLO1
31 July 2024 15:29:41 114 690.00 XLON 00290129931TRLO1
31 July 2024 15:54:12 118 688.00 XLON 00290130889TRLO1
31 July 2024 15:54:12 600 688.00 XLON 00290130890TRLO1
31 July 2024 15:54:12 110 688.00 XLON 00290130891TRLO1
31 July 2024 15:54:13 278 688.00 XLON 00290130894TRLO1
31 July 2024 16:10:11 11 689.00 XLON 00290131449TRLO1
31 July 2024 16:14:06 12 689.00 XLON 00290131687TRLO1
31 July 2024 16:14:06 11 689.00 XLON 00290131688TRLO1
31 July 2024 16:19:33 84 689.00 XLON 00290131979TRLO1
31 July 2024 16:19:33 23 689.00 XLON 00290131980TRLO1
31 July 2024 16:21:34 501 689.00 XLON 00290132129TRLO1
31 July 2024 16:21:34 22 689.00 XLON 00290132130TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

