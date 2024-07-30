Bevy Of Foreign Dignitaries In Iran For President Pezeshkian's Inauguration

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, July 30 (IANS) Presidents, Prime Ministers, Foreign Ministers, and other senior leaders of various countries have reached Iran to attend the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday evening.

According to Iran, 10 delegations headed by the Presidents and Prime Ministers, 15 delegations headed by the presiding officers of Parliaments, 16 delegations headed by Vice Presidents, Deputy Prime Ministers, Vice Presidents of Parliaments and Ministers, 17 delegations headed by special envoys, as well as Secretary Generals and Ambassadors and 12 delegations, headed by resident or non-resident ambassadors of the countries, will participate in the inauguration ceremony in the hall of the Islamic Council.

Among the dignitaries that have arrived were Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidzem Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdel Ati, and European Union's deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora.

India is being represented by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Among other foreign leaders that are participating are Qatar's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad bin Sultan Al Muraikhi, Kazakhstan Senate Chairman Ashimbayev Maulen Sagathanuly, Malaysia's House of Representatives Speaker Tan Sri Dato Johari bin Abdul, and Senegal National Assembly's President Amadou Mame Diop,

Hamas' Head of the Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem, Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Secretary-General Ziad al-Nakhalah, and Yemen's Ansarullah spokesman Mohammad Abdul Salam are also in Tehran to participate in the ceremony.

Most of the visiting foreign leaders have held meetings with Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Pezeshkian, and Majles Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.