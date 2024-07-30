Next Border Meeting Between Turkiye, Armenia Takes Place

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The fifth round of meetings between the special representatives
for the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Turkiye,
Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kılıç, is taking place at the
Armenia-Turkiye border, Azernews reports, citing
foreign media outlets.
It should be noted that earlier, it was reported that the
negotiations would take place in the morning on the Armenian side
and in the afternoon in the territory of Turkiye.
Additionally, it had been announced that the meeting of the
special representatives would be held on July 3.
It should be recalled that the initiative to open the borders
between Turkiye and Armenia was first proposed by the Armenian
authorities. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioned this
during the discussion of the report on the implementation of the
government's 5-year (2021-2026) program for 2023 in the country's
Parliament.
According to him, appropriate efforts should be made in this
direction.
"I can't help but touch on a socio-psychological nuance here. It
is very important to note that I am not talking about the
Armenia-Turkiye disputes, but about the relations between Armenia
and Turkiye. These two formulas have common features."
The prime minister especially noted that relations between
Armenia and Turkiye are currently on hold.
"Armenia is waiting for the implementation of the agreements
reached and officially registered. In particular, we are talking
about opening the land border between Armenia and Turkiye for
citizens of third countries and persons with diplomatic
passports.
In addition, it should be noted that with this initiative,
Armenia is trying to restore relations with Turkey outside of
Azerbaijan. However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in
his speech that the restoration of relations between Turkiye and
Armenia is possible after the signing of the peace agreement
between Baku and Yerevan.
Recall that the borders between Turkiye and Armenia have been
closed since April 3, 1993. After Armenia's occupation of
Garabagkh, Turkiye closed its borders, and diplomatic relations
between the two countries were suspended.
However, in July 2022, the Turkish Ministry for Foreign Affairs
announced that the two countries, in the context of a general thaw
of their relationship, plan to reopen the border "at the earliest
possible date," albeit only for third-party nationals.
