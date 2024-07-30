Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll Surpasses 100, Massive Rescue Ops Underway; Several Still Missing

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The death toll from Tuesday's catastrophic landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district has tragically crossed the 100 mark, with 108 bodies recovered and 116 people reported injured. A series of massive landslides struck the hilly areas of Meppadi in Wayanad in the early hours of July 30, causing widespread devastation. Kerala Chief Secretary V. Venu confirmed the recovery of over 107 bodies as rescue operations continued in the landslide-hit regions. Additionally, 16 bodies were reportedly fished out of the Chaliyar River in Malappuram.

In response to the disaster, Kerala Chief Pinarayi Vijayan announced a two-day statewide mourning, set for Tuesday, July 30, and Wednesday, July 31. The Kerala Revenue Minister's office reported that the death toll from the recent landslides has risen to 108, with 116 injuries confirmed.

Wayanad landslides: Kerala govt announces 2-day mourning; death toll at 95

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red Alert' for extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala until July 31. Districts under red alert include Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod. An orange alert is in effect for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam.

The landslides, triggered by heavy rainfall early Tuesday, have caused widespread destruction, including the destruction of homes, swelling water bodies, and uprooting trees. Affected areas such as Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages have been cut off due to the landslides.

Kerala's Chief Secretary Dr. V. Venu described the situation in Wayanad district as 'grave'. "We have about 70 plus bodies that have reached our hospitals. Steps are being taken for inquest and postmortem," he said. Due to the Red Alert, rescue helicopters have been unable to take off, postponing air rescues and air-dropping of supplies.

In response to Chief Minister Vijayan's request, a Navy River Crossing team is being dispatched, and the Army and Air Force have been mobilized for rescue operations in Chooralmala, where efforts are being hindered by the collapse of a main bridge.

Record-breaking 372 mm rainfall caused landslides that claimed over 70 lives in Kerala's Wayanad: Report