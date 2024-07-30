Maintaining Peace In Region Is Of Paramount Importance To Tehran, Says Iran's New President-Elect
The centuries-old friendship between our peoples, as well as the
close historical and cultural ties, form the basis for further
development of bilateral cooperation, Azernews
reports, citing the newly elected President of Iran, Masoud
Pezeshkian, as he stated this during a meeting with Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Tehran.
He added that Iran is ready to continue the dialogue with
Armenia and enrich the agenda of bilateral cooperation. The newly
elected President of Iran emphasised the importance of consistent
efforts to establish peace and stability in the region. He stressed
that maintaining peace in the region is of paramount importance to
Tehran, and that Iran considers it necessary to resolve all issues
through dialogue.
Nikol Pashinyan noted that the multifaceted development of
relations with Iran is important for Armenia, and it is based on
mutual respect and understanding.
“My presence here today reflects our commitment to deepening
relations and strengthening cooperation between Armenia and Iran at
the highest level.”
It should be noted that the inauguration ceremony of the newly
elected President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, will take place on
July 30. Nikol Pashinyan travelled to Tehran to participate in this
event.
Note that the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, met
with the newly elected President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, in
Tehran.
It was reported that the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyed
Ali Khamenei, also received Nikol Pashinyan.
