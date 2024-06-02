Kicky and Perky Launches Lumina Collection - Where Nature Meets Radiance

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 31 May 2024, Bengaluru - Kicky and Perky, the premier handcrafted pure silver jewellery brand, proudly announces the launch of the Lumina Collection. This exceptional jewellery line draws inspiration from the enchanting beauty of nature’s landscapes and foliage, elevating it into wearable art. Each piece in the collection features abstract jali designs, meticulously crafted from pure 925 sterling silver and enhanced with 24k gold and silver rhodium plating. These elements combine to create a harmonious blend of elegance, durability, and eco-friendliness.



The Lumina Collection showcases a stunning array of bracelets, rings, pendants, and earrings, each coated with silver rhodium to offer superior durability compared to other silver jewellery options in the Indian market. These designs introduce abstract art through geometric motifs and jali patterns, seamlessly blending modern and traditional aesthetics. Each piece captures the natural beauty and light of landscapes and foliage, making a bold, artistic statement suitable for both special occasions and everyday wear.



Recently, the Kierre silver spiral ring from the Lumina Collection was also showcased by luxury fashion influencer Niki Mehra during her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, epitomizing the collection’s opulence and sophistication.



"The Lumina Collection is more than just jewellery; it is a work of art that captures the soul of nature’s beauty and translates it into wearable elegance. Each piece is a testament to our commitment to combining modern design with traditional craftsmanship. We believe that jewelry should not only enhance your appearance but also tell a story and reflect your unique personality. With Lumina, we offer a collection that embodies timeless beauty, crafted with high-quality materials to ensure it stands the test of time," said Aditi Khandelwal, Co-Founder of Kicky and Perky.







