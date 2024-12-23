Qatar Offers To Support Syria In Multiple Fields

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)



Qatar Airways intends to operate direct flights to Syria in the foreseeable future Qatar Fund for Development holds crucial talks with the relevant officials in Syria

HE of State at the of Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi, stated that he held in-depth consultations with leader of the new administration of Syria, Ahmed al- Sharaa, pertaining to the future of Syria, during his visit to Damascus Monday, leading a high-ranking Qatari delegation.Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE al-Khulaifi affirmed that he underscored to the leader of the new administration of Syria Qatar's full readiness to provide support in multiple fields in a manner that serves the interest of the brotherly people of Syria.He pointed out that the visit at this moment epitomises Qatar's unwavering position toward the brotherly people of Syria and reaffirms its utmost commitment to supporting all peaceful endeavors to achieve stability in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, along with its full readiness to constructively support the aspirations of the people of Syria toward a stable, secure and prosperous future.HE the minister of state highlighted that Syria is on the cusp of a new promising epoch in its history, which requires solidifying all efforts to reconstruct the devastation caused by years-long war and build a future that honours the aspirations and hopes of the people of Syria.The delegation was accompanied by a technical team from Qatar Airways to meet officials at the Damascus International Airport and get familiarised with their needs, as well as provide the essential technical support for the airport's recommissioning, HE al-Khulaifi underlined, emphasizing that Qatar Airways intends to operate direct flights to Syria in the foreseeable future, following the technical assessment the team is currently conducting.He indicated that a team from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) held crucial talks with the relevant officials in Syria with the objective of setting enduring and effective mechanisms to ensure the consistent and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, which is a foremost priority for Qatar at this stage. The two sides discussed the close bilateral relations and ways to boost them, the future of Syria and prospects for Qatar's unwavering support for the Syrian people across all fields.HE al-Khulaifi affirmed Qatar's unrelenting support for the Syrian brothers to build a state of institutions, governed by justice, freedom, development and peace.In this regard, he stressed the need to ensure the unity of Syria, work towards a peaceful power transfer through a political process that includes the whole spectrum of Syrian society under UN Security Council Resolution 2254, and foster efforts to protect civilians and combat terrorism.He expressed Qatar's praise for the measures adopted by the new Syrian administration.The first high-level Qatari delegation, led by HE al-Khulaifi, arrived yesterday in Damascus, after a roughly 13-year estrangement with the previous regime due to its brutal attempts to suppress the revolution of the Syrian people in their inspiring struggle for justice, freedom, development, and prosperity.