King Publishes Post On Commemoration Of The Silver Jubilee
Date
12/23/2024 2:03:41 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 23 (Petra) – his majesty
King Abdullah II published on Monday a post on his official X account in commemoration of the Silver Jubilee of his assumption of constitutional powers.
In the post, His Majesty stated: "On the occasion of the Silver Jubilee, I was delighted to visit my beloved family and people across our cherished Jordan. They have been my greatest support throughout the years. I am filled with pride for our nation's heritage, its enduring civilization, and the achievements of its sons and daughters. Jordan, with its distinguished status and its noble people, is a source of inspiration and a story to be passed down to generations. Jordan will remain strong through you and thrive with your efforts. I am always steadfast in my commitment to you."
