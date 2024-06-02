Arabian Automobiles Inaugurates Relocated Vehicle Inspection Center

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, 31 May 2024: Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is delighted to announce the inauguration of the newly relocated Vehicle Inspection Center, now strategically positioned within the workshop area of the Sharjah MBZ Road Nissan Service Center.

The unveiling was attended by Major General Saif Mohammad Al-Zari Al-Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Hussam Baghdadi – Senior Director, and Yousef AbuAlaish – Director- After Sales & Spare Parts of Arabian Automobiles, and a number of industry leaders and specialists.

Vehicles enrolled in service contracts and routinely serviced at AAC Service centers are granted exemption from vehicle inspection, an incentive we urge our valued customers to take advantage of. Furthermore, our service center situated on Sharjah's MBZ road boasts the capability to conduct inspections for vehicles registered in any emirate (excluding Dubai) as part of the registration renewal process.

The Vehicle Inspection Center, the first of its kind in the region, underscores the company’s commitment to meeting the highest standards of customer care, offering comprehensive services including yearly registration renewal tests and vehicle insurance requirements management. Arabian Automobiles’ knowledgeable technicians utilize the latest technologies and methodologies to streamline vehicle testing and registration renewal processes, delivering fast, efficient, and reliable services to both private and fleet customers.

For additional details, customers are encouraged to visit the nearest Arabian Automobiles center located in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates.





MENAFN02062024002987014458ID1108286293