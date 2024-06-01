Three Palestinians Injured By Occupation Gunfire During Raid On Balata Camp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem, Palestine: Three young Palestinians were by live fire during a raid by the forces on Balata Camp, located east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, on Saturday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported in a press statement that three young men were shot in the leg, and others sustained shrapnel injuries to the head and chest during the raid.

The occupation forces demolished part of a commercial facility in the camp amidst heavy clashes, extensive gunfire, and drone activity.

Since the beginning of its aggression on Gaza on October 7th, Israel has escalated its operations in the occupied West Bank, resulting in hundreds of martyrs, and thousands of injured and detained Palestinians.