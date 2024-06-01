Four Weeks to Go Until Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs Conference

(MENAFNEditorial) There are just four weeks to go until taxonomists, ontologists, data managers, knowledge organisers, and data architects gather in London for Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs.



Henry Stewart event organisers inform that this promises to be a pivotal event where leading practitioners across diverse industry and non-profit sectors come together to share their experiences, discuss challenges, present solutions, and offer insights into the future of creative technology.



Session highlights include:

Realising the Semantic Layer: Building the Foundation for the Future

Lulit Tesfaye of Enterprise Knowledge, LLC will explore semantic solutions to enhance knowledge capture, data integration, interpretation, and decision-making across diverse domains using real-world use cases.



Best in Class Data for Sustainable Finance: The Case for LLMs (Large Language Models) and Knowledge Graphs

James Phare of Neural Networks will share his experience working with many of the world's largest financial institutions to leverage a wide variety of environmental sustainability data, including disclosures, supply chains, and spatial and physical assets.



Data Transformation in e-Commerce: How AI Helps

Rebecca Ruprecht of eBay will explain why the organisation is passionate about AI, what taxonomy means at eBay, how time can be saved in redesigning taxonomy, and how to hit the sweet spot between hierarchy and relationships, defining a Product Type Ontology for Automotive Parts & Accessories.



Ontologies in Pharma: The Landscape, Pre-competitive Development, and Use-Cases

Christian Baber of The Pistoia Alliance and Jane Lomax of Scibite will review the current and emerging data and ontology landscape in pharma. They will explore how value is being derived from ontologies using knowledge graphs and other approaches, 'AI-ready' data, and laboratory data collection.



The Role of Semantics in Improving Customer Service: From Service Rage to Client Satisfaction

Rahel Anne Bailie of Technically Write IT will describe multiple pathways to bold new delivery models, explaining where they diverge from traditional techniques, where foundational principles remain intact, and how getting the semantics right increases customer satisfaction.



Who Will Be There?

Representatives from BBC, House of Commons, University of Nottingham, Galapagos SASU, UK Parliament, GSK Onyx, The Open University, ICP, eBay, ENGIE, UCB, City of Oklahoma City IT Department, and many more leading organisations will be in attendance. This provides a unique networking opportunity to meet with peers and industry leaders.



The conference is sponsored by PoolParty and Ontotext.

