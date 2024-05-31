Fuel Prices In Sri Lanka Reduced Further

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) prices in Sri Lanka were reduced further with both Ceypetco and LIOC revising the prices.

The Ceylon Corporation (Ceypetco) said that the price of Octane 92 was reduced by Rs. 13 to Rs. 355 per litre, Auto Diesel reduced by Rs. 16 to Rs. 317 per litre, and by Rs. 13 to Rs. 202.

Ceypetco said that the prices of Petrol 95 Octane and Super diesel will remain unchanged.

Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) said that it has also reduced prices. (Colombo Gazette)