Fuel Prices In Sri Lanka Reduced Further

fuel prices in Sri Lanka were reduced further with both Ceypetco and LIOC revising the prices.
The Ceylon petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) said that the price of petrol Octane 92 was reduced by Rs. 13 to Rs. 355 per litre, Auto Diesel reduced by Rs. 16 to Rs. 317 per litre, and kerosene by Rs. 13 to Rs. 202.
Ceypetco said that the prices of Petrol 95 Octane and Super diesel will remain unchanged.
Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) said that it has also reduced prices. (Colombo Gazette)
