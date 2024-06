FIFA Approves Regulations To Improve Well-Being Of Female Players

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Zurich: The Council has approved changes to the governing body's regulations to further provide additional protection to the well-being of female players and coaches, it said in a statement on Friday.

The changes will come into force on June 1 and will extend the rights and protections to adoptive parents as well as non-biological mothers.

The new regulations will also recognize the "physical, psychological and social dimensions in the event of an inability to provide employment services due to severe menstruation, or medical complications relating to pregnancy."

Member associations will also be encouraged to allow female players to have contact with their families while on international duty.

"FIFA is committed to implementing a dynamic regulatory framework that is sound and suitable for the increasing needs of female players and coaches," FIFA chief legal Emilio Garca Silvero said.

"As a modern organization, it's FIFA's duty to listen to the main actors and adapt its regulations to the ever more complex dynamics of professional football," he added.