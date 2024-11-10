Trinamool Rejig To Have Key Focus On East Midnapore

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 10 (IANS) The proposed organisational reshuffle in Trinamool will focus on East Midnapore district, the fortress of the West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari.

Source said that the possible event of East Midnapore bearing the maximum impact of the proposed rejig is quite natural considering the pathetic results of the ruling party in the district in the Lok Sabha this year.

In those polls, Adhikari's popularity helped the BJP to snatch away both the Lok Sabha constituencies in the district, namely Kanthi and Tamluk, from the control of the ruling party.

Party insiders said that besides the performance of the heads of certain municipalities in East Midnapore, that of two state cabinet members from the district are also under the scanner of the party leadership since Trinamool Congress trailed miserably from their respective Assembly constituencies in the Lok Sabha polls this year.

Trinamool Congress General Secretary and the party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee has already given some suggestions to the party supreme and the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggesting a change of heads in a number of municipalities in the state, especially for those where BJP's performance was much better than the state's ruling party in the Lok Sabha polls this year.

The General Secretary is in favour of a performance-based reshuffle in the party in view of the state Assembly elections in 2026.

Party insiders said that besides East Midnapore the other districts which are under the focus of the state leadership to implement rejig include Birbhum, Howrah, Hooghly, Aliopurduar and Jalpaiguri.

The reshuffle is likely to take place soon after the bypolls for six assembly constituencies in the state are over.

Party insiders added that changes in the heads of at least 69 municipalities in the state are inevitable since in those urban civic bodies, BJP was ahead of Trinamool Congress in terms of votes secured this year.