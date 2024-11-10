Economy seems to be main problem in election
(MENAFN) American electors had the Economy taken into consideration when they elect their votes, sending President-elect trump back to the White House after his win over Vice Leader Kamala Harris.
Economic problems are usually a main fear for electors, and the current year election was no different. The Fox News Voter Analysis (FNVA), that was demonstrated in collaboration with The Associated Press, discovered that electors rated the economy and jobs as the most significant problems the country is dealing with, based to 39 percent of respondents, topping immigration (20 percent), and abortion (11 percent).
Moreover, the FNVA found that a joint 63 percent of electors rated economic situations as “not so good” or “poor,” compared to 37 percent who stated they’re “excellent” or “good”.
This trend was reflected in voters' views on their family's financial well-being, with only 13 percent reporting they are "getting ahead," while 56 percent said they are "holding steady," and 31 percent felt they are "falling behind."
