Lebanese Singer Myriam Fares To Perform At F1 Qatar Grand Prix

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As excitement ahead of this month's Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 reaches fever pitch, organisers at Lusail International Circuit (LIC) have announced that iconic Lebanese singer, performer and songwriter, Myriam Fares, will headline the circuit's main stage on Friday, November 29, set to be a vibrant showcase of Arabic music.

Dubbed as 'Queen of Stage', Fares is set to bring the first day of racing to an electrifying close, delighting audiences with her unique art form which effortlessly fuses Arabian heritage with that of fresh, modern beats.

Myriam's artistic vision, spanning a career of over two decades and boasting one of the largest fan bases in the Middle East, is centered around uniting the Arab world and spreading its culture and music to the West through her art. She shot to global prominence in 2022 when she recorded the official FIFA Fan Festival anthem“Tukoh Taka” of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and her song "Goumi” which took the world by storm with over 10.3 billion views.



Lusail International Circuit launches F1-themed fan activation zones ahead of FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024 Maroon 5 to perform at Lusail International Circuit for F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024

Read Also

In 2021, Netflix chose Myriam to be the first Arab star and public figure to have a documentary about her life titled "Myriam Fares - The Journey". Upon its release, this documentary topped the charts for both Arabic and international films, and remained within the top ten for two full months on Netflix.

In 2024, Krafton Inc., the company behind the world's most famous electronic game "PUBG Mobile", chose Myriam as the first playable Arab star worldwide, with an exclusive voice pack in both Arabic and English.

Fans attending the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 can catch Myriam Fares live on Friday night with either a single-day Friday ticket or a three-day event ticket. For those enjoying the racing through LIC's hospitality packages, VIP access to the concert is included on the same basis, offering an exclusive concert experience.

The weekend's musical programme will come to a stunning finale on Sunday night when global pop rock icons Maroon 5 take to stage bringing the penultimate date in this year's Formula 1 calendar to a close.

A world-class hub for motorsport and entertainment, LIC continues to attract racing fans from all over the globe and whilst tickets are selling fast, fans can still be a part of all the racing and concert action by heading to .