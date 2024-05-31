Tapestry Is Making Space For Mental Health

(MENAFN- 3BL) At Tapestry, we cultivate a place for people who are both warm and rigorous, work that is both challenging and fun, a culture led by both head and heart. Central to our culture is fostering a sense of purpose and fulfillment for our employees – we all thrive when we can come to work as the fullest expression of our self and feel like we matter.

Good mental is a crucial component of reaching your true potential. Along with our brands Coach, kate spade new york and Stuart Weitzman, Tapestry works year-round to support employee well-being, while encouraging employees to learn ways to care for their own and loved one's emotional health. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, we're reminding employees that self-care is a priority.

PROVIDING EMPLOYEES TOOLS AND RESOURCES FOR WELL-BEING

It's easy to get caught up in deadlines, meetings and returning emails at the expense of taking a breath and going for a walk. To support our employees, Tapestry is committed to providing benefits that sustain mental well-being. For example, counseling is available through the Employee Assistance Program, and resources and literature on mental health are offered through the parenting digital health platform and caregiver benefit programs.

Tapestry also partners with Headspace, the mindfulness app, to offer all employees free subscriptions. This month, Headspace is hosting Mental Health Awareness Roundtables so associates can learn how to encourage and advocate for their own and their loved one's mental well-being. And knowing that sometimes time and flexibility are often necessary for well-being, Tapestry offers up to nine wellness days per year to use for mental health days, doctor appointments, etc.

EMPLOYEE BUSINESS RESOURCE GROUPS FOCUS ON MENTAL HEALTH

All month long our Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRG) hosted employee-centered-events and activations. Priority You , Tapestry's employee-led group that provides holistic wellness tools, resources, and education for all associates, placed coloring books and colored pencils in the conference rooms and coffee bars in Tapestry's U.S. offices and fulfillment centers to promote mindfulness, stress relief, and embracing imperfection. We're reminding teams to take a break to color together and enjoy each other's company!

On May 16, our LGBTQIA+ Prouder Together EBRG hosted a Transgender Youth and Mental Health discussion focusing on allyship to support the mental health of transgender youth. Moderated by RJ Crossley, Prouder Together EBRG lead and Stuart Weitzman Store Manager, the panel featured Kevin Wong of the Trevor Project, Salem Vazcones of the Hetrick-Martin Institute and Dr. Vivid (Dr. Ashley Elliott), a licensed clinician and youth advocate.

KATE SPADE NEW YORK CONTINUES COMMITMENT TO MENTAL HEALTH

Also on Thursday, May 16, World Mental Health Action Day, kate spade new york (ksny) launched their 2023 global social impact report. ksny believes that good mental health is a fundamental human right for everyone and that it is foundational to women and girls' empowerment. In 2021, ksny set a four-year goal to reach 100,000 women and girls with access mental health and empowerment resources by 2025, and today, they are proud to share that goal has already been achieved. Read the report here .

Since 2020, kate spade has offered Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) Certification to corporate employees on how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance abuse. Tapestry has rolled out the program to all brands and is launching on-demand MHFA training to North America Coach and Stuart Weitzman store managers.

Learn more about what it's like to work at Tapestry here: .

If you are struggling with your own mental health and are in need of support or someone talk to, text HOME to 741741 to connect with Crisis Text Line in the U.S.