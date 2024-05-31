Global Support Grows For Azerbaijan's Demining Efforts, Says Elchin Amirbeyov

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

Elchin Amirbeyov, the Representative of the President ofAzerbaijan for special tasks, noted the widespread interest amongmany countries to provide assistance for Azerbaijan'sdemining efforts, Azernews reports.

"Among these countries, Saudi Arabia stands out as a significantparticipant. We anticipate positive news in the near future, our partners from neighboring regions are poised tocontribute to these endeavors. Notably, the European Union leadsthe way as the primary donor in this domain and has expressedreadiness to escalate its support," he added.

"However, Armenia's reluctance to furnish accurate informationregarding mined areas remains a concern. The data provided thus farhas been inadequate and ineffective. We remain hopeful that Armeniawill respond to our request with more precise information. Suchcooperation holds the potential to serve as a confidence-buildingmeasure between the parties," emphasized E. Amirbeyov.