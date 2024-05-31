Dubai-Bound Filipina Offloaded Over Fake Travel Document She Bought For Php7,200

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 11:21 AM

Last updated: Fri 31 May 2024, 12:19 PM

A Filipino traveller who was supposed to fly to the UAE was recently barred from boarding her flight after immigration authorities found that she presented a fake overseas employment certificate (OEC).

The Philippines' Bureau of Immigration (BI) - in its latest advisory - reiterated its warning against 'buying' documents from social platforms and messaging apps.

The 49-year-old woman, nicknamed 'Valerie', claimed that she used to work in the UAE and was "being redeployed", the authorities said.

She was about to board an Emirates flight from Clark International Airport when she was stopped at the immigration counter after presenting an OEC that was found to be fake.

An OEC is a document that certifies the regularity of Filipino expats' employment. While it is not a requirement to travel to the Philippines, the expats will need to present the document to be able to fly back to the UAE, or any other country they are working in.

After being questioned, Valerie eventually confessed to immigration officers that she just bought the OEC via WhatsApp for Php7,200 (Dh450).

"This is a scam," said Norman Tansingco, commissioner of the Philippines' Bureau of Immigration.

“Aspiring OFWs should not buy their permits online. ... Always ensure that you go through legal means when departing as workers,” he added in the statement.

Immigration officers can instantly check the authenticity of OECs as the authority has a 'data-sharing agreement' with the Department of Migrant Workers, Tansingco said.

"Selling fake documents for the illegal departure of workers can also be considered," he added.

Besides Valerie's case, another woman also attempted to travel and work in Kuwait using a fake OEC she reportedly obtained from a Facebook page for Php500.

