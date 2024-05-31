UAE: Petrol, Diesel Prices For June 2024 Announced

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE price committee has announced and diesel prices for the month of June 2024. The new rates will apply from June 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.14 a litre, compared to Dh3.34 in May.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.02 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh3.22.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.95 a litre, compared to Dh3.15 a litre in May.

Diesel will be charged at Dh2.88 a litre compared to the current rate of Dh3.07.

