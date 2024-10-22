DPRK Top Leader Inspects Strategic Missile Bases

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Oct 23 (NNN-KCNA) – The top leader of the People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has inspected strategic missile bases, calling for the country's strategic missile force to keep counteraction posture, in response to the ever-increasing threat by the U.S., it was reported today.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, examined the readiness for action of strategic deterrence, directly connected with the state security, including the functions and capabilities of missile-launching facilities in the missile bases, and the strategic missile combat duty.

Noting that the strategic missile force is the“core force” of the country's war deterrence, Kim stressed an important principle of the national defence strategy of“technically modernising the overall armed forces with the strategic missile force as a priority.”

As the U.S. strategic nuclear means pose an ever-increasing threat to the DPRK security, it is an urgent imperative for the country to“more definitely bolster its war deterrence and take a thorough and strict counteraction posture of the nuclear forces,” he was quoted as saying.

The DPRK leader also stressed the need to“further modernise and fortify the strategic missile bases, and make all bases fully ready, to keep thorough counteraction posture, capable of dealing a strategic counterblow to the enemies, at any time and under any circumstances.”– NNN-KCNA