Kuwait Demands Holding Israel Accountable For Crimes In Palestine, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait called on the international community on Tuesday to unify efforts to hold Israeli accountable for its gruesome crimes committed in Palestine and Lebanon.

Delivering the speech of Kuwait permanent mission to the United Nations before the sixth committee of affairs, Kuwait's attachأ© Zeina al-Dalloum stressed that Israeli crimes are genocide and crimes against humanity against Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.

The international community has been silent while Israeli occupation has been committing crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip for more than one year, Al-Dalloum said.

The Israeli occupation also launched its brutal aggression on Lebanon, she said, expressing Kuwait's condemnation of Israeli occupation continued ignorance of international legitimacy resolutions, which call for the full withdrawal from Palestinian territories.

Israeli occupation forces violates Lebanon's sovereignty and threaten its security through their brutal attacks that killed several civilians, she added.

Al-Dalloum stressed the need of ensuring Palestinians' rights to self-determination, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on June 4, 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital, as a main step for maintaining international peace and security.

Kuwait has been boosting justice and combating all forms of injustice, violence and corruption, out of its belief in the rule of law, she stated.

She referred to Kuwait's speech before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the legal impacts of Israeli occupation policies and practices on the occupied Palestinian territories, including Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

Kuwait affirmed that abiding by the rule of law on international and local levels is essential for sustainable development and economic growth, and combating poverty and starvation as well as protecting human rights and freedom, she pointed out.

Kuwait's Constitution respects the rule of law and separation among authorities, she said.

On empowering women, Al-Dalloum said Kuwait trusts women's position and their key role in making decisions and raising the country's status, internationally, pointing to women's occupation in judicial, executive and legislative authorities.

Kuwait has been proceeding with digitization as it launched "Sahl" app. to facilitate services.

Al-Dalloum emphasized Kuwait's commitment to all laws and international charters that enhance the rule of law, on a basis of justice and equality. (end)

