Energy Ministry, UN Delegation Discuss Support For Ukraine's Energy System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Energy Deputy Ministers, Roman Andarak and Mykola Kolisnyk, have held a meeting with a delegation of the United Nations, led by United Nations Under-Secretary-General and UNDP Associate Administrator Haoliang Xu.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The key topics of discussion were the consequences of Russian on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, international assistance to strengthen the resilience of the energy system and protect energy objects ahead of winter, as well as the need to increase international pressure on the aggressor state to stop attacks on civilian infrastructure,” the report states.

According to Andarak, the enemy continues to see Ukraine's energy sector as one of its main targets. Russian attacks affect power generation and distribution facilities, and gas infrastructure. Repair crews come under enemy fire when restoring objects after Russian strikes.

The ministry emphasized the threat of Russian attacks on the substations that ensure the operation of nuclear power plants. The consequences of a potential nuclear incident will affect not only Ukraine but the entire European continent.

“Hence, the monitoring missions to such substations, which are now being carried out by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), are of particular importance. It is also important to increase pressure on the aggressor state, forcing it to stop attacks on Ukraine's energy sector,” the ministry noted.

Among other things, the parties discussed further international support for Ukraine's energy sector, namely through the UN mechanisms. In this regard, Kolisnyk spoke of the efforts being made by Ukrainian authorities to develop distributed generation facilities, and emphasized the corresponding equipment needs of frontline regions.

Meanwhile, the UN representatives praised the resilience of Ukrainian power engineers, maintaining the country's energy system and providing Ukrainians with electricity. They assured the Ukrainian side that the United Nations would continue to provide assistance to Ukraine's energy sector. Currently, all necessary efforts are underway to speed up the delivery of assistance ahead of winter.

A reminder that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) extended its mission to one of high-voltage substations , which is critical for nuclear safety.

Photo: gov