Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets Founder Of Liberty Strategic Capital
Date
10/22/2024 7:26:40 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Washington: Governor of Qatar Central bank (QCB) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar investment Authority, HE sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, met with Founder of Liberty Strategic Capital, Steven Mnuchin, during his visit to Washington, USA.
The meeting discussed the most important global financial and investment developments.
