Uzbekistan And Egypt Discussed Development Of Trade, Economic Relations
Date
10/22/2024 7:13:46 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
On October 21, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the
Republic of Uzbekistan Bahromjon Aloyev held a meeting with
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Arab Republic
of Egypt to Uzbekistan Tamir Hammad, Azernews
reports.
According to the information, during the discussion, the parties
noted the importance of developing trade and economic relations, in
particular, through the creation of joint ventures and the
implementation of investment initiatives.
During the meeting, an agreement was reached on holding
consultations on agriculture and tourism in the near future, as
well as signing an agreement on cooperation in the field of
education.
In addition, the schedule of upcoming events aimed at expanding
the partnership between Uzbekistan and Egypt was discussed.
