Xiaomi Is Said To Have Designed Its Own 3Nm Chip

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Xiaomi Inc, a Beijing-based maker, is said to have“taped out” its first 3 nanometer system-on-chip (SoC) processor, which is to be mass produced in the first half of 2025.

In the tapeout is a term – left over from the days of reel-to-reel magnetic tape – for the much-awaited point in the development process when the final design data are stored and sent for fabrication.

The information about the success of Xiaomi's 3nm chip was disclosed on October 20 by Tang Jianguo, chief economist of Beijing Municipal Bureau of and Information Technology, on Beijing Satellite TV.

Chinese media said that, if the news proved correct, Xiaomi's achievement in chip-design would be a historic milestone for China as it would be the first 3nm chip designed by a Chinese firm.

There has been no information regarding the 3nm chipset's central processing unit (CPU) cluster, graphic processing unit (GPU) or architecture.



A technology columnist using the pseudonym“Uncle Biao” says in an article published on Monday that it is likely that the new 3nm chip was jointly developed by Xiaomi and Taiwan's MediaTek and will be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co



Wccftech, a United States-based IT gadget website, says it is possible that Xiaomi could be sanctioned by the United States due to its breakthrough in designing 3nm chips.

