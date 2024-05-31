(MENAFNEditorial) Delowar Hossen is a Bangladeshi Musical Artist who has made a big name in the music platform. Delowar’s Since adulthood, he had a keen interest in trying new things. He is the son of Abdullah and Fatema Begum.



He was born in Madhupur,Tangail 19 February 1999. He brought up Madhupur and finished learning here. At the age of 18 he started his Musician career. Always dream to make something artistic that will retain me in the heart of millions. He was passed “SSC” at Madhupur Rani Bhabani Model High School.



He also verified at IMDB,Spotify,Youtube,Deezer and much other music platforms. From adulthood, he wanted to do something different. He is a good writer also. He is most famous as a social media influence but professionally he is an entrepreneur who has made a big name in the digital marketing and social media world.



He collaborates and has paid promotion activities on social media platforms. With the quality of giving information and helping hands for youth to grow their identity Delowar Hossen has never let it down, he has also helped in editing most of his friend’s knowledge graph and made them identifiable on Google searches.



