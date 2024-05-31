Delhi Water Crisis: Emergency Measures Imposed Amid Heatwave List Of What Is Banned

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Delhi on Thursday implemented emergency measures to tackle the crippling water crisis in the national capital amid a record-breaking heatwave.

In the wake of the water shortage, the Delhi government has directed the Delhi Jal Board to take action against water wastage and impose a fine of ₹2,000 against the violators. The Delhi government has also banned the usage of potable water at sites the ban, Delhi minister, Atishi said,“Many car repair and car washing centres are using Delhi Jal Board's drinking water. We are banning the Delhi Jal Board's drinking water from being used in car washing and repair centres.\"“From tomorrow, teams of DPCC will conduct inspections of car washing and repairing centres. I want to appeal to people of Delhi... right now, Delhi is facing an emergency situation because of heatwave,” the Delhi minister said CRISIS IN DELHI: WHAT'S BANNED?-The Delhi government will set up a central water tanker war room, and 200 enforcement teams will be deployed to crack down on water wastage in the national capital.-Drinking water from Delhi Jal Board cannot be used to wash cars.-Drinking water from the Jal Board cannot be used at construction sites or for commercial purposes.-Washing cars with pipes is not allowed in Delhi.-The team will also keep a check on overflowing water tanks.-Illegal water connections on construction sites or commercial establishments will be disconnected.-The government has also urged the people in Delhi to use water judiciously, or it will be forced to rationalise the water supply in view of the water crisis, the areas that were supplied water two times will be reduced to once in 24 hours.

On Wednesday, May 29, Atishi alleged that the Haryana government was not releasing the capital city's water share even after“so many talks.” Atishi said the Delhi government will move the Supreme Court on the matter.

