Kuwait's Athletes Snatch 4 Medals At West Asian Athletics Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's athletes have obtained four medals at the fifth West Asian Athletics Championship for men and women currently hosted by Iraq's Basra.
Speaking to KUNA, Hussien Dashti on Thursday, secretary of Kuwait Athletics Association, said Kuwait's runner Ibrahim al-Dhufairi won the medal at 800-m race, while his compatriot Ibrahim al-Fadhli had the silver in the Shot put contest.
Two bronze medals went to Kuwait's Amal al-Roumi and Aisha Waleed in women's 800-m and long jump contests.
Kuwait is partaking in the championship kicked off Wednesday with 18 male and female athletes, along with 13 participating countries. (end)
