Elon Musk Joins Trump's Call With Zelenskyy: What Was Discussed?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect Donald spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (November 6) with Elon Musk also participating in the call, according to Axios. The conversation reportedly provided some reassurance to Zelenskyy, the news website said, citing two sources familiar with the call.

Trump 's recent conversations with Zelenskyy and his team over the past two months, including the one on Wednesday, "were somewhat more reassuring to the Ukrainians", according to sources cited by the American news website.

Zelenskyy viewed the timing of the call, which took place shortly after Trump's election win, as a positive gesture, the news report stated, citing a source.

Trump has not yet been on call with Russian President Vladimir Putin since his victory, though Putin is reportedly open to speaking if Trump initiates the call.

Trump 's call with Zelenskyy lasted for about 25 minutes, as per the report. After Zelensky congratulated Trump, the president-elect voiced his support for Ukraine, though he did not go into detailed commitments, the report mentioned.

Three sources cited by report said "Zelenskyy felt the call went well and that it did not increase his anxiety about Trump's victory". One source mentioned that the call "didn't leave Zelenskyy with a feeling of despair," it was reported.

During the call, Musk also conveyed his intention to continue supporting Ukraine through his Starlink satellite services, the website reported citing the sources.

Donald Trump and Ukraine President Zelenskyy are expected to engage in talks soon. Trump earlier promised to push for a quick resolution to the Ruissia-Ukraine war. He claimed he could end the conflict within 24 hours of meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, Zelesnkyy speaking in Budapest yesterday , expressed strong concerns about proposal for a quick end in the Russia-Ukraine war fromTrump, emphasising that such a move would harm Ukraine's sovereignty.

Zelenskyy said,“I believe that Trump really wants a quick decision” to end Russia's war against Ukraine. It doesn't mean that it will happen this way.”

The Ukraine President stressed that a fair resolution must be prioritized over a hasty peace that could benefit Russia.“I believe that Trump really wants a quick decision. He wants this war to be finished, but a rapid solution could mean a loss for Ukraine,” said Zelenskyy.