Head Of Defence Industry Agency Values EFES-2024 As Best Platform To Reach World

Haluk Görgün, head of the Defence Agency (SSB), statedthat the Defense Industry Products Exhibition, where products inthe inventory of the Turkish are displayed, issignificant in demonstrating the point our country has reached inthe defense industry to the whole world.

According to a statement from the head of Defense Industries(SSB), EFES-2024, which is Turkiye's largest joint exercise,started in Seferihisar, Izmir. With the participation of over 1,500foreign personnel from 50 countries, along with TAF elements, atotal of 11,000 personnel are involved in the exercise. The DefenseIndustry Products Exhibition, where products produced with domesticand national capabilities by 47 defense industry companiescoordinated by SSB and included in the TAF inventory, is located inthe exercise area.

In his evaluations included in the statement, President ofDefense Industry Görgün stated:

"As part of the EFES-2024 Exercise, many platforms built withdomestic and national capabilities and integrated radars,electro-optics, ammunition, subsystems, payload, electroniccomponents, and software developed by our defense industry are alsoincluded. The Defense Industry Products Exhibition, where productsin the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces are displayed, issignificant in demonstrating the point our country has reached inthe defense industry to the whole world.

On this occasion, I would like to express my gratitude to thevaluable personnel of the Turkish Armed Forces who have served withgreat dedication at all stages of planning and execution of theexercise, as well as to the main contractors, subcontractors, andSMEs who have developed and produced indigenous and nationalsystems for our security forces for their outstanding efforts."

The exercise will allow participant countries to see thecapabilities of Turkish defense industry companies, which havedeveloped and produced many systems ranging from UAVs tohelicopters, from warships to ammunition, and from electronicwarfare systems to radar systems, and presented them to the serviceof security forces.