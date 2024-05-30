The LYCRA Company Participates In Panel At The United Nations Fashion And Lifestyle Network Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

The LYCRA Company , a global leader in developing innovative and sustainable fiber and solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, is a 2024 thought leadership partner of the United Nations and Lifestyle and will be participating in the third annual meeting on June 3 at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York City.

Jean Hegedus, The LYCRA Company's sustainability director, will be joining the panel discussion on“Elevating Fashion: Sustainable Practices and Strategic Insights in the Apparel Industry.” She will highlight The LYCRA Company's collaboration with Qore® to use its QIRA® product to potentially help reduce the carbon footprint of LYCRA® fiber by up to 44 percent.*

Available in early 2025, patented bio-derived LYCRA® fiber made with QIRA® will consist of 70 percent renewable content derived from dent corn. This renewable spandex will be the first available on a large scale and it will deliver equivalent performance to traditional LYCRA® fiber without requiring re-engineering of processes, garment patterns or fabrics.

“Collaboration among industry stakeholders across the value chain is critical if we want to achieve our sustainability goals and reduce our carbon footprint,” said Hegedus.“We are committed to providing our customers with solutions to shared challenges like decarbonization.”

This important annual meeting brings together media, industry stakeholders, governments, and UN entities to advance knowledge, promote collaboration and enable action to meet Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the fashion and lifestyle sectors.

“We are excited to welcome Jean Hegedus back to our third annual meeting,” said Kerry Bannigan, co-founder, United Nations Fashion and Lifestyle Network.“As a Network Member, The LYCRA Company has demonstrated a clear commitment to collaboration and transparency in support of SDGs and driving positive impact in the industry.”

The United Nations Fashion and Lifestyle Network is led by the United Nations Office for Partnerships and the Fashion Impact Fund. The Network stands as a catalyst for sustainable development within the fashion and lifestyle sectors. To learn more about the upcoming meeting and to watch it live, click here .

*Estimate from Cradle-to-Gate Screening LCA for a representative LYCRA® fiber manufacturing facility, June 2022, prepared by Ramboll Americas Engineering Solutions, Inc.

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries and owns the leading consumer brands: LYCRA®, LYCRA HyFit®, LYCRA® T400®, COOLMAX®, THERMOLITE®, ELASPAN®, SUPPLEX® and TACTEL®. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its sustainable products, technical expertise, and marketing support. The LYCRA Company focuses on adding value to its customers' products by developing unique innovations designed to meet the consumer's need for comfort and lasting performance. For more information, visit lycra .

About United Nations Fashion and Lifestyle Network

The United Nations Fashion and Lifestyle Network is a collaboration between the United Nations Office for Partnerships and the Fashion Impact Fund, dedicated to advancing sustainable development goals within the fashion and lifestyle sectors. For more information, visit this website .

About Qore® LLC

Formed through a joint venture by Cargill and HELM AG, Qore® helps leading brands replace fossil-based chemistries with bio-derived intermediates. At the heart of the joint venture is the production of QIRA®, the next-generation bio-derived 1,4-butanediol (BDO). Made biologically through the fermentation of plant-based sugars, QIRA® can save up to 86% of greenhouse gas emissions when replacing today's widely used chemical intermediates made from traditional fossil sources. Bio-derived QIRA® can be used the same way as its fossil counterpart but with significantly better environmental performance. Qore® and QIRA® are trademarks of Qore® LLC. For more information and inquiries visit myqira .

