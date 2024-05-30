KFAED Participates In SIDS4 Conf. In Antigua, Barbuda

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 30 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) participated on Thursday in the Fourth International on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4), held in Antigua and Barbuda from May 27 to 30, under the theme "Charting the Course toward Resilient Prosperity."

The conference aimed to assess the ability of SIDS to achieve sustainable development and reach an internationally agreed-upon future plan.

The Kuwaiti delegation was led by Kuwait's Ambassador to Cuba, Adel Al-Adgham, representing the Amir, Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The delegation also included Director of Operations at the Kuwait Fund, Abdullah Al-Mesaibih, and Deputy Director of Operations for Latin America and the Caribbean, Nesf Al-Nesf.

On the sidelines of the conference, Al-Nesf delivered an introductory lecture on the Fund's developmental contributions in addressing environmental, social, and economic challenges faced by SIDS since 1976.

He highlighted the Fund's support for sustainable development projects and disaster recovery programs to safeguard their communities and economies from challenges such as food security, rising sea levels, ocean management, and other adverse effects of climate change. (end)

