Baku Energy Forum Introduces Session Titled For Green World: COP29 Strategic Development Paths

Leading up to the 29th session of the of the Partiesto the UN Framework on Climate Change (COP29), anexclusive session titled "For a Green World: COP29 StrategicDevelopment Paths" has been integrated into the agenda of the BakuEnergy Forum, Azernews reports.

During a press conference dedicated to Baku Energy Week, AynuraNazarli, project manager at "Iteca Caspian," shared insights intothe event's program.

Nazarli shed light on the key agenda items, emphasizing theparamount importance of addressing environmental challenges and theimminent threats they pose to our planet. Additionally, the forumwill delve into strategies for mitigating these challenges, with aspecial focus on green energy initiatives.

This year's agenda encompasses crucial topics such as"International Cooperation on Energy Security and Sustainability,""Energy Security 2.0," "Exploration and Production Opportunities inthe Caspian Region," "Sustainable Energy: Unveiling the GreenEnergy Potential in the Caspian Region," and "New Technologies andDigitization." Notably, OPEC has extended its support for theevent, marking a significant milestone.

Nazarli highlighted the participation of leading global energycorporations, underscoring the forum's status as a hub forinnovation and collaboration.

With over 600 participants expected to attend, the forum ispoised to foster meaningful discussions and drive actionablestrategies towards a sustainable energy future.