Ukraine Urgently Needs Permission To Hit Targets Inside Russia - France In UN
8/31/2024 12:15:44 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) France understands Ukraine's needs and support its right to hit military targets inside Russia.
That's according to a Permanent Representative of France in the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, who spoke at the Security Council on Friday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Russia hits the border regions of Ukraine from military facilities located across the border with Russia. Ukrainians should be able to hit the facilities from which Russia commits its aggression. Ukrainians have to neutralize military targets directly engaged in conducting operations against them. It is about the use of its right to self-defense, which is not restricted to Ukraine's territory,” de Riviere said.
He stressed that France "will continue to provide Ukraine with the military assistance it requires to protect the territory and airspace in accordance with Article 15 of the UN Charter." "Russia clearly understands only the balance of power," the diplomat said.
It should be recalled that on Wednesday, August 30 the UN Security Council at Russia's motion held a meeting in connection with the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine.
