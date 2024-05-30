Asian powerhouse announces aims to join BRICS

(MENAFN) Thailand has announced its intention to seek membership in the BRICS economic bloc, marking a significant move for the Southeast Asian nation towards greater involvement in global economic and affairs. The decision was revealed by the Thai on Tuesday, with approval granted by the cabinet in Bangkok for the submission of an official letter expressing Thailand's desire to join the group.



Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke conveyed the rationale behind Thailand's bid, emphasizing the country's recognition of the importance of multipolarity and the rising influence of developing nations in global affairs. According to Chai, the letter outlines Thailand's alignment with the principles of BRICS and highlights the potential benefits of membership, including an enhanced international role and participation in shaping a new global order.



Thailand's aspirations coincide with an invitation from BRICS for non-member countries interested in joining to participate in the group's upcoming summit, scheduled to convene in late October in Kazan, Russia. Chai noted that attending the summit would provide Thailand with an opportunity to expedite the application process for membership.



Originally consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, BRICS expanded its membership at the beginning of 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Since then, interest in admission has surged, with 15 additional countries signaling their desire to join, including Bahrain, Belarus, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Senegal, and Venezuela.



Thailand's pursuit of BRICS membership reflects its strategic vision of fostering economic integration and deepening engagement with major global powers. If successful, Thailand's inclusion in BRICS would not only bolster its economic prospects but also strengthen its diplomatic footprint on the international stage.

