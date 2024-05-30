Hirschi Takes Podium At Circuit Franco-Belge

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

3rd spot for Swiss in uphill sprint

Marc Hirschi took a fine 3rd place podium at the Circuit Franco-Belge in Belgium, with an uphill sprint battle with Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty) on the road from Tournai to Mont de l'Enclus (190.6).

The race included several attacks which would eventually all come down to an uphill sprint. Girmay would take a clear victory, capitalising on a late attack by his teammate Lorenzo Rota. This left Girmay in a perfect position to take the win, with Hirschi battling to third spot on the rise to the line.

Sjoerd Bax lit up the final 10km with an attack alongside Luca Mozzato (Arkea) and Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X). The trio escaped the peloton on the Knokteberg on the final lap, holding a 10 second lead heading into the final kilometre. However, with the Col du Horlitin still to go, the breakaway that looked like it would go the distance was swept up with 800m to the line.

Hirschi :“We had Bax in the breakaway and I think he was super strong but just missing a bit of cooperation in that group. When it came back, I knew it was up to me to sprint. I liked the finish, and it suited me well but was just missing a little bit in the final. I think Girmay was the strongest today. My shape in general is good and I hope to be in the fight for wins again soon.”

Results

1 Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty) 4:37:52

2 Zingle (Cofidis) s.t

3 Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) s.t



