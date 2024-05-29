Arab America Foundation Launches 20 Under 20 For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Warren David, President, Arab AmericaWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Arab America Foundation announced today that nominations are open for 20 Under 20 (Class of 2023 ) and applications are now being accepted until Wednesday, June 26, 2024. 20 Under 20 is a celebration of accomplished young Arab Americans.The program spotlights young students who have achieved spectacular academic success, work/internships, community service, and extra-curricular activities, such as clubs, sports, music, arts, and writing. In addition, the following areas will be considered: achievements demonstrating, but not limited to, outstanding leadership, dedication to a career path, new initiatives, and commitment to Arab American heritage and culture.“Supporting young Arab Americans through our Rising Leaders initiatives is crucial to our mission,” said Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation and president of Arab America.“The future of the Arab American narrative depends on harnessing the potential and influence of our younger generation.”The competition is open to all Arab Americans between the ages of 16 and 20 who live in the United States. Applicants should complete an online application about their background and achievements. The finalists will be determined by a panel of judges reviewing applications anonymously.The Arab America Foundation and its board members are grateful for the leadership of the initiative's coordinators, Nabeleh Ghareeb and Elias T. Khalil, and the prestigious panel of judges.Through the Rising Leaders Initiative, the Arab America Foundation recognizes accomplished young Arab American professionals. who are 40 Under 40, and 30 Under 30. The initiative spotlights professionals in all fields and business sectors, including education, law, public service/politics, non-profit, business leaders, entrepreneurs, engineers, medical professionals, artists, entertainers, writers, and media representatives.To submit an application to the 20 Under 20 in 2020 initiative, please click here .About the Arab America FoundationThe Arab America Foundation (AAF) ( ) is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote Arab heritage, educate Americans about Arab identity, connect Arab Americans (socially and professionally), and build coalitions with diverse organizations across the U.S.

