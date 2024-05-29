Winzo Partners With Startup India To Showcase Indian Games At Gamescom Latam

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 29 (KNN) In a major boost for Indian gaming startups, WinZO, in partnership with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade's (DPIIT) Startup India initiative, has selected 18 promising gaming companies to represent India at the upcoming Gamescom event in Latin America.

The selected startups were chosen fr0m over 100 applicants by a panel of esteemed industry experts and cover a diverse range of genres, including cultural games like 'Tanhaji – The Maratha Warrior' and 'Chola Empire', as well as games focused on cricket, mythology, puzzles, racing, physics-based challenges, and chess.

These innovative games originate fr0m major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, as well as smaller cities like Nashik.

Notably, a student group fr0m the Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology in Hyderabad is also among the winners.

As part of WinZO's flagship 'Bharat Tech Triumph' program, the selected startups will be sponsored to showcase their products at the first-ever India Pavilion at Gamescom – LATAM in Sao Paulo, Brazil, next month.

This exposure aims to help Indian game developers explore and launch their games in the lucrative Brazilian market, the largest in Latin America and the fourth-largest for mobile gaming globally.

"India has long been a cradle of innovation, and WinZO aims to bring these traditional games and pieces of Indian heritage, along with new Indian gaming IP, to the international stage," said Paavan Nanda, co-founder of WinZO.

