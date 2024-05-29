Built 7 Years Ago, Khost Hospital Gets Damaged Without Use

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Residents of Yaqubi Sabari district of southeastern Khost province say a 30-bed hospital was established there seven years ago, but is yet to be opened.

The hospital in Khalbisat township consumed 65 million afghanis and health officials would say it was planned that the residents of three other districts, Bak, Zazai Maidan and Terezio district, would also benefit from the services of this hospital.

However, now only primary health services are provided to residents of one district, Yakubio Sabri.

Gul, a resident of the district, told Pajhwok Afghan News they had been promised for year the inauguration of this hospital, but to no avail.

“”This building is damaged know, it should be repaired and medicines should be brought here, so we don't need to travel to Khost city,” he added.

Rahimuddin, another resident, told Pajhwok it was important to make the 30-bed hospital functional in the current situation.

According to him, people's economic situation is unstable and they cannot send their patients to the city.

“This clinic was built in the previous government, but now it has ruined, there is no doctor and no medicine, people are facing economic hardships.”

Dr Nasir, a health worker, said:“This hospital was built five or six years ago, but is still inactive, you can see its roofs are leaking and people are facing many problems. We seek government's cooperation in this area.”

Naqibullah Masoom, a spokesman for the Public Health Department, told Pajhwok:“This hospital is really facing destruction and our department has shared the issue and we hope the problem would be addressed.”

