Amir, Greek Prime Minister Hold Official Talks Session

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, held an official session of talks at Maximos Palace in the capital, Athens, today.

At the beginning of the session, the Greek Prime Minister welcomed His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation, and His Highness's first official visit to Greece, which reflects the depth of relations between the two countries, looking forward to working with His Highness to enhance mutual cooperation and advance relations to broader levels.

For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his deep thanks to the Greek Prime Minister for the warm welcome and hospitality received by His Highness and the accompanying delegation. His Highness the Amir stressed the importance of the visit in light of the distinguished relations between the two countries, hoping that its results will contribute to consolidating bilateral cooperation relations in various fields, for the benefit of the two countries and the two friendly peoples.

During the session, the two sides also discussed aspects of cooperation, ways to enhance and develop them, and discussed the most prominent regional and international issues of common interest, especially developments in the situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The session was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Head of the Amiri Diwan, His Excellency Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transportation, His Excellency Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and His Excellency Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Culture, His Excellency Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

It was also attended from the Greek side by His Excellency Giorgos Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Nikos Dendias, Minister of National Defence, His Excellency Christos Stylianides, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, His Excellency Theodoros Skylakakis, Minister of Environment and Energy, Her Excellency Dr. Lina Mendoni, Minister of Culture, and a number of senior officials.

His Highness the Amir and His Excellency the Greek Prime Minister witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding regarding conducting political consultations on issues of common interest between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic, and an agreement on military cooperation between the Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of National Defense of Greece.

His Highness the Amir and His Excellency the Greek Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a group of topics of common interest.

The Greek Prime Minister held a luncheon in honour of His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation.